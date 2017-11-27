Brockhampton Share New Song '1997 Diana'

Brockhampton have shared new song '1997 Diana'.

The rap crew are building up to the release of their latest full length project, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

'1997 Diana' may reference the People's Princess in the title, but the song itself is a homage to LA.

Kevin Abstract directs the visuals, and the hyperactive energy of the track is set against some anarchic locker room scenes.

The video comes with the following note: "I really hope your dreams come true, please allow yourself to realize them."

Tune in now.

