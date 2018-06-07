Brockhampton Share '1999 Wildfire' Video

Brockhampton have shared the full video for '1999 Wildfire'.

It's been a summer of mixed blessings for the hip-hop group; Ameer Vann's removal was followed by a period of silence, before the collective raced back into view with a new Beats1 show.

'1999 Wildfire' is online now, a new video marked with the message: "it's been so long i forgot how to love".

The track features Atlanta producer and rapper Jazze Pha, bumping alongside on a summer-fresh trap rhythm and those effervescent synth lines.

The video was directed by Abstract, and as ever with Brockhampton it ably extends their creative vision.

Tune in now.

