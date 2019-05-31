Briston Maroney Shares Gorgeous 'Fool's Gold' Video

American songwriter Briston Maroney has shared the video for his gorgeous guitar pop hymn 'Fool's Gold'.

The artist's new 'Indiana' EP is a real joy, a refreshing blast of jangle-tinged indie recorded at a location in rural Kentucky.

EP highlight 'Fool's Gold' revels in the atmosphere of the South, and it owes a debt to Briston's decision to move back to Kentucky.

There's a taste of summer in the air, with his lilting vocal wrapping itself around an easeful melody, one part Byrds and two parts Big Star.

He comments: "'Fool’s Gold' was one of the first songs I wrote when I moved back to Nashville. It was the first time I realised that I had built up moving back to Nashville in my mind and it ended up not being what I expected. Unfortunately, it was the reality of something I didn’t want becoming real and trying to take it all with a grain of salt."

"As for the video, we wanted the video to be aesthetically pleasing while not taking itself too seriously. It’s also me humbly admitting that I was a jackass for expecting things to go the way I wanted them to."

Tune in now.

Catch Briston Maroney at the following UK shows:

October

24 Bristol Rough Trade

25 Manchester The Deaf Institue

26 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

27 Leeds Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

28 London The Lexington

30 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

