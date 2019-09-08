Bristol's Football FC Share New 'Big Time' Video

Football FC is a project that stems from friendship, a group of kids in Bristol with time to kill.

Booking a rehearsal room to see what happens, they've played ad hoc venues across the city.

Sparking word of mouth hype with their bitingly chaotic live shows, Football FC were drawn into the orbit of Permanent Creeps.

The vital underground tastemakers take care of new single 'Big Time', and it's already gained support from 6Music host Steve Lamacq.

Infuriatingly catchy in a kind of off piste way, 'Big Time' spends most of its time threatening to fall apart, a single that veers out towards the edge.

We're able to share the visuals, and it's raw, damaged, lo-fi feel is rooted in a cut 'n' paste sensibility.

Tune in now.

Catch Football FC at the following show:

September

12 Bristol Cafe Kino

