Bring Me The Horizon Share 'sugar honey ice & tea' Video

Bring Me The Horizon are kind of a big deal.

The band's latest album 'amo' went to number one in 17 different countries, a phenomenal achievement for a band with deep underground roots.

Virtually everything the Sheffield group touch turns to gold, and their latest video is no exception.

'amo' cut 'sugar honey ice & tea' has received the video treatment, and it pits their warped view of heavy duty pop with some twisted visual effects.

Partly hallucinatory, this is a bad trip from the Sheffield outfit. Check out the new video below...

'amo' is out now.

