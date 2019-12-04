Brighton's Jouis Race To Heaven On 'Sinking Statues'

Brighton's Jouis are an expansive, continually evolving collection.

At its core, though, the band hinges on three musicians: Joe Woodham (vocals, bass, guitars) Louis Pavlo (vocals, keyboard, synths and piano) and Adam Johnson (vocals, drums and percussion).

New album 'Mind Bahn' is out now - grab it HERE - and it trails a summer of live activities.

Album highlight 'Sinking Statues' is a bold, vivid piece of songwriting, with psychedelic tones meeting folk textures and jazz rhythms.

The sparkling visuals move from a hazy but inventive performance piece, ending with a race to the heavens.

Airing first on Clash, you can check it out now.

