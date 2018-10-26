BRIDGES Share Hallowe'en Treat 'Ghouls'

Sometimes BRIDGES play tricks, and sometimes they share treats.

With October 31st now upon us, this time round the band want to do both at the same time. Their new EP is incoming, so BRIDGES have handed Clash the spook-tastic video for latest single 'Ghouls'.

BRIDGES singer Ethan comments: “Bit of a coincidence really, with the title of the track being ‘Ghouls’ we thought why not drop it on Halloween? Plus it gave us the chance to do a release show with costumes, and that’s always fun!”

It's far from a Hallowe'en singalong, though, with BRIDGES instead dipping into their own personal lives, focussing on relationships, and the difficulties you can have when moving on.

He continues: “For me the song is nostalgic and probably my favourite on the EP. It’s tied to people moving on before you do and the difficulties that can create. ‘Maybe I’m not your ghoul, to pass straight through’. Things change, but everything works out in time - with our new line up now complete we are starting to feel that.”

Tune in now.

Catch BRIDGES at the following shows:

October

31 London Sebright Arms

November

23 Cardiff Big Top

24 Bristol Rough Trade

25 Plymouth Underground

