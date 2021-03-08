Boy Willows Shares Hushed New Single 'Yello House'

LA via Maryland auteur Boy Willows emphasises control in his music.

Part of the bedroom pop generation, his DIY approach extends to each note, and emerges in often subtle but always striking ways.

New single 'Yello House' is a case in point: hushed and meditative, its minimalist palette seems to emphasise the lyrical message Boy Willows is addressing.

Real name Landon Fleischman, he's modernist in tone without being flashy; 'Yello House' has a picturesque quality, it's inviting while also showing restraint.

'Yello House' takes pride of place on new EP 'BANGS' - out on September 17th - and it comes equipped with a brand new video.

Boy Willows shot the clip alongside Seannie Bryan, with the songwriter featured in subdued lighting, seated amongst some plants. A nod to Bo Burnham, it finds Boy Willows continuing on his journey.

He comments: "It's a journey of finding the next place I'll call home. When I'm at my most vulnerable and present, it's close by, but I can't see it. It's a bit of a hopeful prediction. Searching through suburbia for what's next for my parents and, by extension, me."

Tune in now.

- - -