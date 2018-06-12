Bossy Love Have Covered Blu Cantrell's 'Breathe'

Glasgow based Bossy Love have had quite the year.

Storming across the country with their party-starting live show, the band's exuberant alt-pop sluices together hip-hop, R&B, electronics, and even bits of indie.

Centred on those two voices - Amandah and John to their friends - the pair want to end 2018 on a searing, unimaginable high ahead of their 'Whiplash' EP landing in January.

So they've covered Blu Cantrell's 'Breathe'. Already a hallmark of their live sets, Bossy Love have remixed and re-tooled the song, with Amandah adding a guest verse.

She explains...

"'Breathe' by Blu Cantrell is one of our favourite songs, from our all-time favourite era of chart music. We used to drop a verse of Breathe into our live set and it was such a hoot. Our fans are always asking us to record a version, so we thought we’d have a go at a remix. As everyone has been patiently waiting for the 'Whiplash' EP to come out in January, we wanted to offer this a surprise festive gift with a free download on our Soundcloud. Happy holidays!"

Tune in now.

Catch Bossy Love at the following shows:

January

24 London The Old Blue Last

February

1 Galashiels Macarts

2 Glasgow Venue TBA

For tickets to the latest Bossy Love shows click HERE.

