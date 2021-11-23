Bonobo Shares Spectacular 360 'Otomo' Video

Bonobo has shared the full video for new single 'Otomo'.

The track is out now, and finds Bonobo engaging in one of his most physical electronic excursions in some time.

O'Flynn duels with Bonobo on the track, and his presence seems to ignite a real fire between the two artists.

Film maker Dave Bullivant - who previously worked with Bonobo on 2017's 'Kerala' clip - returns, and the 360 shoot finds roller skater Harrison Peterkin performing in South Africa.

A dynamic, dizzying clip, 'Otomo' moves across different natural settings and cityscapes, with his body twisting and turning through obstacles.

Dave Bullivant comments...

“This video is about finding something that helps you escape for a while. I wanted to capture the duality of the song, which at times feels completely carefree and at others feels totally claustrophobic. I used small 360 cameras to create a pretty weird visual language that I love. The way they could whip around the skater as he lost himself in his movement allowed for some nearly impossible camera movements and effects...”

Bonobo's new album 'Fragments' will be released on January 14th.

