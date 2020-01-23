Blu Ernest's Sumptuous R&B Allows 'The Chill' To Cut A Little Deeper

Brighton's Blu Ernest is a force to be reckoned with.

Gritty R&B songwriting from the south coast, he fuses club elements together with a deeply personal awareness of the power music can hold.

At times fragmentary at others lush and confidence, Blu Ernest is working on his Slow, Cold & Dark playlist, featuring three self-produced singles.

'The Chill' is the mid-way point, and it's about the moment a relationship begins to cool, that feeling of rejection and loss.

Truly independent, Blu Ernest takes care of the songwriting, performance, and production, while also directing the visuals.

Raw but stylised in a distinct, direct manner, the VHS effects have a nostalgic feeling that washes over you in waves.

Tune in now.

