Blood Orange Shares New 'Saint' Video

Blood Orange has shared the beautiful new video for 'Saint'.

Devonté Hynes returns to his Blood Orange moniker on stunning new album 'Negro Swan', an exploratory, multi-textual, highly sensual experience.

Out now, 'Saint' stands at one of the centrepieces on 'Negro Swan', a dizzying piece of abstract pop rooted in that mellifluous vocal.

Devonté Hynes steers the full video, and it's a startling, absorbing creative document, a truly engaging work of art.

Tune in now.

'Negro Swan' is out now.

