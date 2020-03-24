Blanche Shares Her Message On New Cut 'Fences'

Belgian dark-pop queen Blanche returns with new single 'Fences'.

Fusing digi-pop templates with other-worldly melodies, her work to date has a rich sense of potency.

Intensely creative, Blanche went into the studio during the darkest depths of winter, and emerged with something beguiling.

New single 'Fences' is out now, and it's a method of dark-pop evangelism from the Belgian artist.

She says: "'Fences' is this cheesy but forever important message: tear down the fences of rejection, open yourself to the other, accept and respect their differences; try and think with your heart."

Blanche adds: "We’re in a world where the fear of people for the other and the unknown is growing."

"It’s sometimes hard to believe we can counter this, but I’m trying my best to persuade myself that it is not a lost cause. When you’re listening to the song I hope you’ll see (like I do) a person making a step on every bar of the song, a determined step to progress. With this repetitive rhythm, I try to make you want to move forward. Through pictorial lyrics, I invite people to make this journey in their head."

Deeply suggestive, 'Fence' seems to tumble towards freedom, something emphasised by the sweeping vocals.

She finishes: "This is not a moralising song, it is not my place to do so. I’m trying to spread a positive message."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.