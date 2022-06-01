Black Country, New Road Share 'Concorde' Video

Black Country, New Road have shared the dazzling video for 'Concorde'.

The band's debut album secured a Mercury nomination, with follow up 'Ants From Up There' due on February 4th.

New song 'Concorde' is online now, with Black Country, New Road channelling sci-fi themes in the accompanying video.

Shot by Maxim Kelly, the clip found the band working alongside independent production company Caviar.

Dipping into B-movie imagery, the clip for 'Concorde' echoes the lyrics, while pointing to fresh avenues.

Maxim comments...

“On the surface, the concept was straightforward, a walking video: An Ant from 'up there. But, for a band who namecheck everyone from Scott Walker to Kanye West, and the pronounced mix of genres in their music, it felt right to take an analogous approach with the visuals. Throw as many references together as possible and see if we, too, could get it all to hold together as a piece.”

“We took the six minute+ runtime as an asset. It gave us the time needed to weave as much as possible into the film. A walking video in parts, but also with a narrative running through. We combined miniatures with VFX, and flanked the film with Archival footage.”

“The band were so supportive and amazing. They gave us the encouragement to just go off on one! And being a massive fan of their music, it was a genuine pleasure to work with them on this film.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

- - -