Birthh Shares Playful New Single 'Supermarkets'

Birthh splits her time between Italy and New York, a songwriter who wants to embark on long voyages.

Still only 22 years old, she grew up in Florence, immersing herself in music almost from the first moment she could reach the top of her parent's stereo.

Recently playing two stellar sets at Primavera Sound, Birthh returns to creative action with playful new single 'Supermarkets'.

It's a coy, pop-leaning return, with her folk-indebted songwriting swept through with laid back jazz elements.

There's a touch of twinkling electronics, too, with Birthh working on the song at her home studio before finishing it with Lucius Paige, and Grammy winners Robert Dorsey and Emily Lazar.

Out now, Birthh grapples with her own limitations through dexterous word play. She explains:

“I like that the first thing people hear is the line ‘people are just people, they don't know what they're after.’ It's true. We don't.”

“I also like the imagery of routine, and how we rely on it to reveal existential stuff in life. Humans have a hard time just stopping and thinking about what's happening in our lives.”

Birthh filmed and edited the video, moving between Genoa and her home town of Vaniano for an intimate glimpse into her world.

Tune in now.

