Big Tobz Links With Dizzee Rascal On 'Smoke'

Big Tobz links with Dizzee Rascal on his new single 'Smoke'.

The rising MC has done everything right so far, smashing out appearances on Fire In The Booth and Daily Duppy.

New project 'Issa Vibe' is incoming, and it's perhaps the broadest showcase for his skills yet.

For now, fans can feast on new single 'Smoke', and it features a bona fide UK rap legend.

Dizzee Rascal was there at the start of grime, and the kid from Bow continues his current run on this Big Tobz heater.

Out now, the muscular production affords ample room for the two artists to flex - check it out below.

