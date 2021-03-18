Bianca Rose Shares Powerful New Single 'Monsters'

Bianca Rose makes every note count.

Based in London, this soulful riser draws from her experiences, and from the voices of those around her.

New single 'Monsters' deals with personal insecurities, but it's not afraid to look a little bit deeper at what causes these.

Reflecting on the events of the past 12 months - the Black Lives Matter protests in particular - she explores the impact racism can have on a Black person's mental health.

Open about her own experiences, 'Monsters' is a gorgeous, hugely accomplished piece of artistry from the British-Jamaica riser.

She explains...

“I came to the place that there are monsters everywhere. Hidden in plain sight. Injustices, insecurities, constant woundings that are largely unseen by others."

The full video for 'Monsters' was directed by Cat Couture, a multidisciplinary artist who has worked with the likes of Shaé Universe, Kyra and Adébayo Bolaji.

With Bianca Rose set to join Jake Isaac on tour later this year, it looks like a key moment in her rise.

Check out 'Monster' below.

