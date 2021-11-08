Bess Atwell Performs 'Nobody' In This Beautiful Live Clip

Songwriter Bess Atwell performs her new song 'Nobody' in this beautiful live clip.

New album 'Already, Always' is out on September 24th, and it matches Bess Atwell's melodic flourish with some astute lyricism.

Album cut 'Nobody' is online now, and we're able to share a James Hough directed live clip.

The song is stripped down to its bare essence, with Bess accompanied by Marcus Hamblett and Jools Owen on horns.

A graceful, warming arrangement, she comments: "This is one of my favourite tracks on the record so I wanted to highlight it by doing something that felt a bit more special. I’ve always wanted to perform with a brass section so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to do so."

"It’s important to me that the whole record is connected through the same visual world so we filmed in the garden that the artwork for ‘Time Comes in Roses’ was shot - even using the same chair that’s on that cover."

Photo Credit: Sequoia Ziff