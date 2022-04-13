Beren Olivia Finds Expression With 'So Emotional'

Beren Olivia is a rising alt-pop voice who thrives on honesty.

A flurry of singles in the past 18 months have made her name, with ‘Is That What You Like Now’ and ‘Early Hours Of The AM’ sketching out a unique identity.

Working with collaborators Dylan Bauld (Halsey, flor) and Dan Book (5SOS, All Time Low), new single 'So Emotional' ups the ante yet again.

Out now, it's a beautiful return, a refined lyric and a dulcet arrangement that allows Beren to find full expression.

Refined alt-pop with a soulful edge, it was penned during a visit to LA and there's definitely a subtle West Coast edge to the track.

Beren comments...

“Sometimes you’re too close to a situation to see it clearly and really understand it. That clarity will always find its way to you one way or another, it just might not be in the way you expect. That’s what happened to me during a conversation with my brother. He could see things that I couldn’t and at the time I was in denial about it, and that’s where the inspiration for ‘So Emotional’ came from.”

Tune in now.

Catch Beren Olivia at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth and Over The Bridge festival in Edinburgh.

