Belle & Sebastian Share New Video For 'This Letter'

Belle & Sebastian have shared the Stuart Murdoch directed video for 'This Letter'.

The band recently released their specially commissioned score for Days Of The Bagnold Summer, featuring brand new songs and re-worked favourites.

Out now, the album works as a standalone experience, much in line with some of the Scottish group's own favourite scores .

'This Letter' is a neat, bossa nova flavoured number, and frontman Stuart Murdoch directed the full video.

A story of love and friendship that isn't afraid to break the fourth wall, 'This Letter' is a typically imaginative, and highly sweet, work.

Tune in now.

