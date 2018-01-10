Behind The Scenes With Dope Saint Jude

Cape Town's Dope Saint Jude is the former drag king-turned-rap kingpin and producer you never knew you needed in your life.

An artist who celebrates diversity and individuality, she matches hip-hop culture and rap innovation against the legacy of Riot Grrrl.

Aiming to build communities of strong women while advocating LGBTQ issues, Dope Saint Jude's music is an absolute blast.

Hitting London for a one off show this week, the South African artist has also dropped emphatic new single 'Grrrl Like'.

She explains...

"'Grrrl Like' is my take on the Riot Grrrl movement. I wanted to bring it into a more intersectional and African context. The track celebrates being unashamedly yourself and in a rebellious anthem for grrrls..."

A phenomenal introduction, Clash has nabbed a behind the scenes clip from 'Grrrl Like' - tune in below.

