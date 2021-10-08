Before Breakfast Share Pointed New Song 'Wreck'

Two-piece songwriting partnership Before Breakfast have laid out plans for their new album 'I Could Be Asleep If It Weren't For You'.

Out on January 14th, it finds the Sheffield duo blending alt-folk with some deeply personal lyricism, words that touch on personal independence, feminism, and more.

Songwriting that explores shifts in perspectives, the new album affords Before Breakfast space to truly analyse their own lives and positions.

We're able to share new single 'Wreck' and it's a pointed, intense return, one that blends their organic, acoustic elements with biting lyrics that dissect the aftermath of a break up.

The story of a potential future being erased, 'Wreck' deals with the emotional turmoil that erupts following the end of a relationship.

Gina Walters comments: “I thought that relationship was it: we were going to have babies, and when that ended it wasn’t really about losing my partner. It was about losing this whole future I thought lay ahead of me, this whole family I would lose, my house, my cat… it was an absolute bombshell, and it still gets me over a year later.”

Catch Before Breakfast at the following shows:

August

26 Glasgow Hug & Pint

September

10 Sheffield Women of the Seven Hills, The Leadmill

23 Wakefield Dead Slow Hoot @ Henry Boons

October

16 Manchester The Teller

- - -