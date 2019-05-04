Bedroom Pop Guru beabadoobee Shares 'If You Want To' Video

From the bedroom to the world, that's beabadoobee.

Her recent EP 'Patched Up' - out now on Dirty Hit - is a patchwork of vivid home made pop textures, garish colours whipped together to create something startling and new.

Featuring stand out cuts 'If You Want To' and 'Dance With Me', her song 'If You Want To' has just received the video treatment.

It takes the Manilla born, London based riser back to - where else? - her bedroom, but this time it becomes a dream phantasia.

Having used music to reinvent her surroundings, the video allows beabadoobee to literally transfix those walls, a hallucinogenic but entirely innocent experience.

Tune in now.

