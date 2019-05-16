Beauty Queen's 'Two Of Us' Video Is Genuinely Hilarious

Beauty Queen's lo-fi, soft focus take on pop is endlessly endearing.

The Maui-born, LA-based songwriter has a hazy charm to her melodic craft, a kind of tongue-in-cheek humour matched to some superb lyrics.

Real name Katie Iannitello, she works alongside indie pop duo Tennis on her new single, and 'Two Of Us' is a real triumph.

Instantly catchy and wonderfully realised, it's a love-lorn tale, featuring Beauty Queen purring "it's just the two of us, honey."

The surreal video is absolutely hilarious, featuring two Sasquatches who spy on humans before finding a love story of their own.

"This music video was an absolute blast to make. If all my future videos could be Sasquatch based, I would be pleased," Beauty Queen shares.

"It's two Sasquatches on their 'day out' where they shave and go out in the world. Huge thank you to Budd Diaz and his team and the actors involved for making this happen!"

Tune in now.

