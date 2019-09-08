Beach Riot's 'Stuck Inside' Is A Helter Skelter Indie Belter

Beach Riot are a force to be reckoned with.

A blizzard of riffs, melodies, and interlocking identities, the multi-national East London four-some are coming into their own.

Hitting the road in November, Beach Riot have now shared their biting new single 'Stuck Inside'.

Out now, it's a taut, punk-leaning slice of indie rock produced by Steve Ansell of Blood Red Shoes at Brighton Electric.

Set to impact on November 29th, it's an empowering return, a salute to potent, independent women.

The band's Rory explains: "'Stuck Inside' was inspired by conversations with amazing, empowering women artists and friends we know and love, about how they navigate what is still a hugely male dominated world..."

We've got first play of the video - watch it now.

Catch Beach Riot at the following shows:

November

14 Guildford The Boilerroom

15 Cardiff The Moon

20 Bristol The Old England

21 Bournemouth 60 Million Postcards

22 London The Old Blue Last

23 Manchester Jimmy's

24 Leeds Oporto

26 Brighton The Prince Albert

