Beach House Share Trippy 'Drunk In LA' Video

Beach House have shared the trippy new video for 'Drunk In LA'.

The band recently returned with new album '7', produced by former Spacemen 3 member turned aural auteur Sonic Boom aka Peter Kember.

When wrapping up the record the group sat down for dinner, when the producer came up with an idea for a new video.

"While mixing the record with Alan Moulder in London, we were out having dinner and Pete mentioned an idea for a video where the viewer is always looking up from the ground. This became the 'Drunk In LA' video. When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially just a day in his life."

The video is online now, and it's tripped out nature is augmented by a Sonic Boom re-working of album track 'Black Car'.

Beach House continue: "We have never had a remix, but we thought it would be cool if Pete did one. We really like the one he did for 'Black Car', because it feels like a different song, focused largely on voice and arpeggio. It feels like a poem this way, and the minimal treatment highlights the lonesome quality of the song. Hope you enjoy! Much Love."

For tickets to the latest Beach House shows click HERE.

