Beabadoobee Gets Abducted By Aliens In 'I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus'

Beabadoobee gets abducted by aliens in her new video.

The London based alt-pop prodigy has only just finished her A Levels, but she's already signed to Dirty Hit.

New EP 'Space Cadet' lands on October 18th, which will be followed by a spot on Dirty Hit's much anticipated package tour.

Teaming up with Bedroom - who have shot all of Bea's videos - the songwriter has shared the video for 'I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus'.

It's a frenetic, high energy affair, a kind of alt-pop take on Close Encounters with Bea at the centre of it all.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

