bb sway's 'cook4u' Is An Underground Bop

bb sway is part of a generation of DIY empowered artists working on the fringes of pop.

Impacting her personality on each song, she seems able to engender a pure form of communication with her fans.

Hugely effective new alt-bop statement 'cook4u' is blessed with a sweet sense of innocence, rejoicing in the act of caring for someone else.

Seemingly written in the depths of winter, it's perfect for these lockdown times, where we're all pushed into close company with those nearest.

Debut EP 'cosy' is incoming, but not before bb sway finds room to share the full video for 'cook4u'.

Airing through Clash, it takes bb sway down to Deptford Market in South London, a rare glimpse into her world.

She comments: “My favourite way of showing someone love is by cooking up some tasty food for them to enjoy, and making sure they’re nice and comfy.”

“I originally wrote 'cook4u' on a lovely winter evening spent with good friends, riffing over a simple backing track... When we finally made a music video in summer we had lots of fun with it - I often get my fruit and veg at Deptford Market so it basically felt like I was being filmed while doing my weekly food shopping!”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.