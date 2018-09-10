Bay Rays Delve Into The Ocean With 'The Chamber'

Bay Rays aren't about to let anything get in their way.

The rock risers have a restless sense of ambition, seizing on new ideas on a near daily basis.

New single 'The Chamber' is a biting guitar attack, the snappy songwriting and crisp production masking some of their most personal lyrics yet.

A song that deals with mental health and toxic masculinity, it's a direct return, while remaining sharply poetic.

Bay Rays explain: “The chamber is about mental health and the realization that bottling up your emotions and hiding them away doesn’t solve the issues at hand” says Harry Nicoll, “always try to talk about it, something that men are being encouraged to do more and more.”

The video for 'The Chamber' was directed by Jake Hargreaves, and delves down into oceanic scenes, with the sea-life footage echoing the drifting lyrical depths of the single.

A mesmerising, immediate return, you can check out 'The Chamber' below.

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

