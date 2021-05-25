Bastien Keb Shares Surreal 'Lucky (Oldest Grave)' Video

Bastien Keb operates outside the normal boundary lines for creativity.

A songwriter whose multi-disciplinary approach draws on the freedom of jazz, the final product often has a hallucinatory air.

Take his new album. 'The Killing Of Eugene Peeps' is a soundtrack to an imaginary film, a project that allows him to fully immerse himself in a widescreen narrative sweep.

Perhaps his broadest and most in-depth statement yet, the album is dotted with moments of pristine clarity.

'Lucky (Oldest Grave)' has a deeply surrealist quality, and it's matched by the fantastic video.

Shot by director Giles Calahane, it taps into the atmosphere conjured by David Lynch while retaining a deeply Northern quality.

Says the film maker: "We wanted to make something interesting and original with an ambiguous setting in terms of location and time period. Influences included: Mean Streets by Martin Scorsese, Slackers by Richard Linklater, Werckmeister Harmonies by Béla Tarr."

Tune in now.

The full vinyl edition of 'The Killing Of Eugene Peeps' is out on June 25th - order it HERE.

- - -

Photo Credit: Natalia Rowley

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.