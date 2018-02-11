Balcony Conjure Divine Nostalgia On 'Parking Lots'

Youth passes by in a flash, never once looking back.

Balcony are still incredibly young, but they're already feeling the passing of time, the movement between youth and manhood.

The quartet match precocious melodies to nuanced, at times almost blissful songwriting, the type that stays with you for hours after the final note.

The fast-rising group share new single 'Parking Lots', and it's a divine return, all bubbling promise and choral naivety.

It's a real ear-worm, too, remaining lodged in your head with that killer chorus and the finely toned verse.

Synths matched to indie songcraft, 'Parking Lots' has a sense of divine nostalgia, and it comes backed with some enticing, eye-catching visuals.

Tune in now.

