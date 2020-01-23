Badly Drawn Boy Ends Seven Years Of Silence With 'Is This A Dream?'

Mercury winning songwriter Badly Drawn Boy has been rather silent of late.

Taking a step back fro music, it's actually been seven years since the Manchester artist released any kind of new material.

All that ends this week, however, with Badly Drawn Boy completing two shows, and sharing a brand new single.

Playing Leeds last night - January 23rd - he follows this with a sold out visit to London's historic venue the Roundhouse.

New single 'Is This A Dream?' soundtracks his path, a reflection of the "ridiculous times" that we find ourselves in.

That deft use of melody and gentle tug at the heartstrings remains, with Badly Drawn Boy's voice remaining a subtle but devastating instrument.

He comments...

“The song is a sound collage of chaos and confusion to reflect the ridiculous times we live in. A deliberately cartoonesque sonic poke in the eye, to those in whom we place trust, yet instead supply constant barrage of misinformation followed by bad decisions.”

We're able to share the new animated video, and it's bright, collage appeal perfectly echoes Badly Drawn Boy's irreverent songwriting.

Tune in now.

Catch Badly Drawn Boy at London's Roundhouse on January 25th.

