Bad Gyal's 'Internationally' Is A Homage To Pop Queens

Bad Gyal has never shied from her roots.

A tri-linagual reggaeton fuelled explosion-in-waiting, her incredible energy surges out of each note of each release.

New single 'Internationally' emphasises her global standpoint, riding a beat crafted by Dubbe Dutch and Night Slugs cohort Jam City.

Spanish film maker Bàrbara Farré helms the clip, a homage to some of the pop queens who first scorched Bad Gyal's imagination.

The work of Hype Williams is closely referenced, alongside classic videos from Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, and TLC.

Watch out for the same swing Chilli performs from in 'No Scrubs' making a sneaky guest appearance...

Tune in now.

