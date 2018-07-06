Avelino x Not3s Share Sun Drenched 'Boasy' Video

Avelino and Not3s have shared the full video for new summer jam 'Boasy'.

A song about exuberant confidence, 'Boasy' nails that summertime vibe, a track that rolls and tumbles with a London energy.

Jay Parpworth directs the visuals, a sun-dreched affair that flits between London's concrete skyline and an Ibizan mansion.

Avelino comments: “It’s always a great feeling when as an artist, a visual perfectly captures the vibe and feeling of the song, I hope the world enjoys it as much as I do...”

