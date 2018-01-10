Atticus Lowe's Cover Of mura masa's 'Complicated' Is Heavenly

Atticus Lowe can truly inhabit a song.

It's not just that he performs something - he seems to live each note, connecting intimately with each word.

So when he decides to record a cover, you know that he will have spent weeks, months pouring over every detail.

Drawn to mura masa and Nao's collaboration 'Complicated', he worked out his own arrangement, a personal spin on a future soul jewel.

This new live clip captures a spellbinding performance, laid down at his home in Stratford on Avon.

Removing the groove-heavy arrangement of the original, this sparse, piano drenched performance underpins an incredible falsetto vocal.

Driving home each quivering note, it's a heart-rending clip, one you can't help but be engrossed by.

Freshly signed to Switch's Diary Records, you'll be hearing a lot more from Atticus Lowe - tune in now.

