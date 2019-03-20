Askjell's 'Autumn, Autumn' Lingers On A Knife Edge

Norway's Askjell grew up in a house dominated by music.

Less of a living space and more of a hub for listening, a tumbling array of records and all manner of instruments acted as his childhood playground.

Coming of age in the creative hub of Bergen, the city's free-form creativity has allowed him to develop a wholly distinct voice.

Digital electronics matched to an awareness of modern classical music, Askjell is both entrancing and unsettling in equal measure.

New song 'Autumn, Autumn' leads the way, with the producer commenting: “If the music is just beautiful and the imagery is just beautiful, then there’s no tension.”

The dramatic video results from a visual collaboration imagined by duo Sophia + Robert - featuring rising model Tin Gao it's a startling clip, veering between the uneasy and the wholly beautiful.

Tune in now.

