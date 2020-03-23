Ashnikko's 'Tantrum' Video Is A Blast

Ashnikko is a blue-haired rap phenomenon who threatens to turn pop upside down.

Each new single feels like a statement, with this rebellious visionary up-ending the rulebook on a month-by-month basis.

New single 'Tantrum' is out now, this high-energy blast of pop futurism that has a sharply Millennial context.

The Jocelyn Anquetil visuals pick up on this, implanting Ashnikko within a 32BIT universe.

Placing her brattish charisma to the front, 'Tantrum' finds Ashnikko aiming to “break a heart like an egg shell”.

Few would bet against her. Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.