Ashnikko Shares Video For Viral Smash 'STUPID'

Ashnikko is having a moment.

Everything she touches seems to smash the internet into pieces, with her viral stardom reaching an international audience.

New EP 'Hi, It's Me' is incoming, and new single 'STUPID' leads the way, a searing rap burner with contributions from Yung Baby Tate.

The full video went live less than 24 hours ago, and it's already racked up almost one million views with its blazing colour and ultra-red blood.

It's a sign of her personal and creative autonomy, with Ashnikko placing herself front and centre in a striking but de-sexualised way.

Tune in now.

