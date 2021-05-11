ArrDee Releases New Single 'Flowers (Say My Name)'

Brighton rapper ArrDee plays it smooth on new single 'Flowers (Say My Name)'.

The track continues his rise, and follows last month's Top 10 single 'Wasted'. 'Flowers (Say My Name)' switches it up once more, with ArrDee spraying over a neat, laid back tempo.

The production palette utilises two instantly recognisable samples - 'Say My Name' by Destiny's Child, and the almighty UKG classic 'Flowers'.

Out now, it sounds like another sure-fire hit from the south coast MC, who returns to Brighton in the video.

Tune in now.

