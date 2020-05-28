Arlo Parks' 'Caroline' Video Is "Human And Tender"

Arlo Parks has shared the emotive video for new single 'Caroline'.

The poet, vocalist, and songwriter will open 2021 in fine style, with her debut album 'Collapsed In Sunbeams' set to land on January 29th .

New single 'Caroline' is out now, an exquisite piece of music blessed with an incredibly natural sense of soul.

The full video is also online, with Arlo working alongside director Brock Neal-Roberts.

The London artist comments: "Making this video with Brock was such an organic and emotional process. We wanted to make something distinctly human and tender, I'm so proud of this piece and the way it reflects the story behind Caroline."

Tune in now.

Catch Arlo Parks on the Top Of The Pops special on December 31st.

