Arin Ray's 'The Get Down' Is A Super-Smooth Piece Of 21st Century Soul

Arin Ray breezed into our lives just before Christmas, and refused to leave.

New EP 'Phases II' emerged as 2019 dissolved into the ether, this gorgeous, vastly seductive demonstration of 21st century neo-soul.

Twisting and turning R&B tapestries to his own volition, Arin Ray supported Ari Lennox at her sought after, long since sold out London shows.

New single ’The Get Down’ is incoming, another dose of magic from his ‘Phases II’ project.

Potent, piercing, and soft to the touch, 'The Get Down' comes backed with some striking visuals.

Super-stylish, the clip has some classic reference points - we're getting D'Angelo vibes, and that's no bad thing - but it's all viewed through a future-facing prism.

Check it out now.

