Arab Strap Share 'Here Comes Comus!' Video

Arab Strap have shared the challenging new video for 'Here Comes Comus!' - watch it now.

The reformed duo - Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton - will release a new album this year , with 'As Days Get Dark' set to land next month.

Out on March 5th, the pair have handed over a couple of previews, including deliciously dark new single 'Here Comes Comus!'.

“It's about hopelessness and darkness,” says Aidan Moffat. “But in a fun way.” "It's a song about the god of nocturnal excess and my inability to ever refuse him. It takes place in a pub, a club, and city alleyways, all the places I'd hoped we'd be able to enjoy again by now – but it's been so long since I've had a big night out that listening to it now seems almost nostalgic. He still pops round to see me at home now and again, but I know he's holding back and planning for the future, and one day soon we'll dance again."

The full video for 'Here Comes Comus!' is online, and it matches the darkness of Arab Strap's songwriting - with violence and disturbing scenes, it's NSFW...

'As Days Get Dark' is out on March 5th.

