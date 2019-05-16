Anoushka Shankar Pairs With Alev Lenz On Beautiful New Song 'Bright Eyes'

Anoushka Shankar is an artist with deep roots in multiple traditions.

A sitar player, writer, arranger, and composer, her work recently opened a fresh chapter, signing to esteemed imprint Mercury KX.

New single 'Bright Eyes' / 'In This Mouth' is the first document to emerge from this relationship, and it's a vivid return.

'Bright Eyes' finds Anoushka Shankar working alongside Alev Lenz, a uniquely balanced partnership, one that conjures renewed intimacy from both parties.

Anoushka comments...

"It has been incredibly nurturing getting to work with Alev. This was a truly ego-free collaboration involving friendship, shared life experiences, and creative sessions squeezed in between school runs over many cups of tea."

"Alev is a gorgeous singer with an unusual voice, plus she’s a very encouraging co-writer and co-producer."

We're able to share the full video and it's an exquisite piece of work, centred on Anoushka and her potent approach to artistry.

Shot in stylish black and white, it's a gorgeous watch, a sign that there's so much more to come from this controlled composer.

Tune in now.

Anoushak Shankar will close the year with three sold out performances at London’s Southbank Centre on December 3rd - 5th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.