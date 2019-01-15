Another Sky's 'Apple Tree' Is Curiously Personal

Another Sky have a big, overwhelming sound.
Matching almost orchestral glamour to potent songwriting, each new release underpins the band's electric creativity.
New single 'Apple Tree' is online now, and it's a curiously personal document, one laden with poignancy.
A vocal showcase for Catrin Vincent, her incredible voice wraps itself round a depiction of positive masculinity.
She explains: "'Apple Tree' is the story of a boy I knew growing up who was bullied for talking to daffodils. I always admired him. The song celebrates feminine men, because I don’t believe being feminine is exclusive to being a woman. We spent some time last year on the Isle of Wight at Chale Abbey Studios. The song was written and recorded there."
Dann Parry animates the stunning video, one that picks up directly on the themes with Another Sky's songwriting.
Tune in now.
Catch Another Sky at the following shows:
February
1 Norwich Waterfront Studio
2 York Fulford Arms
3 Edinburgh Mash House
4 Glasgow Poetry Club SWG3
7 Dublin Whelans
10 Sheffield Cafe Totem
11 Manchester YES
12 Leicester Soundhouse
13 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
15 Nottingham Rock City
19 Oxford Bullingdon
20 Bristol Crofters Rights
21 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
25 Southampton Heartbreakers
26 Brighton Komedia Studio Bar
27 Cambridge The Portland Arms
28 London Rich Mix
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.