Another Sky's 'Apple Tree' Is Curiously Personal

Another Sky have a big, overwhelming sound.

Matching almost orchestral glamour to potent songwriting, each new release underpins the band's electric creativity.

New single 'Apple Tree' is online now, and it's a curiously personal document, one laden with poignancy.

A vocal showcase for Catrin Vincent, her incredible voice wraps itself round a depiction of positive masculinity.

She explains: "'Apple Tree' is the story of a boy I knew growing up who was bullied for talking to daffodils. I always admired him. The song celebrates feminine men, because I don’t believe being feminine is exclusive to being a woman. We spent some time last year on the Isle of Wight at Chale Abbey Studios. The song was written and recorded there."

Dann Parry animates the stunning video, one that picks up directly on the themes with Another Sky's songwriting.

Catch Another Sky at the following shows:

February

1 Norwich Waterfront Studio

2 York Fulford Arms

3 Edinburgh Mash House

4 Glasgow Poetry Club SWG3

7 Dublin Whelans

10 Sheffield Cafe Totem

11 Manchester YES

12 Leicester Soundhouse

13 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

15 Nottingham Rock City

19 Oxford Bullingdon

20 Bristol Crofters Rights

21 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

25 Southampton Heartbreakers

26 Brighton Komedia Studio Bar

27 Cambridge The Portland Arms

28 London Rich Mix

