ANIQO's 'Fear' Is A Darkened Psych Jewel

German born artist ANIQO returns with new single 'Fear'.

The Berlin artist has deep London connections, previously playing key showcase events in Notting Hill.

Debut album 'BIRTH' is set to land early next year, with ANIQO sharing something special ahead of this.

With those Autumn nights incoming 'Fear' is the appropriate soundtrack, a piece of darkened psych-pop with a brooding edge.

Produced by Guy Sternberg, the single has a pointed, alluring edge, one that is enhanced by visuals constructed by ANIQO and Pupillendriller.

A sweeping monochromatic shoot, it finds ANIQO facing up to her inner demons.

Speaking of the concept behind the video, ANIQO tells us:

“The video symbolizes confrontations with various fears... Matthias and I have a similar perspective on the world, also in aesthetic terms. To visualize the feeling of a song is not easy but we managed to do that here. Fear has many faces and I became even more aware of that during the shoot.”

Tune in now.

