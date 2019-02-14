Andreya Triana Embraces Her 'Freedom' In This Bold New Video

Andreya Triana's soulful voice is one of British music's most potent instruments.

Able to work with cutting edge producers such as Flying Lotus and Bonobo while also pursuing her own striking solo path, her work isn't easy to define.

Beautiful new album 'Life In Colour' is out now - Clash review HERE - and it's perhaps her most striking, vivid statement yet.

Easy on the ear while straying on to remarkably personal subjects, 'Life In Colour' is dominated by some striking set pieces.

Album cut 'Freedom' is a real highlight, the sound of an artist - and a woman - seizing a place for herself.

The visuals are bold, dynamic, and colour - watch them first on Clash.

Andreya Triana’s album ‘Life In Colour’ is out now on Hi-Tea Records/The Orchard.

