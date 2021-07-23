Andrew Wasylyk Shares 'The Morning Of Magnolia Light'

Scottish composer Andrew Wasylyk has quietly built a catalogue of stately power.

Indebted to landscape and surroundings, his work - moving from jazz to modern classical via the odd theremin - is driven forwards by a slow-motion grace.

New album 'Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia’ is a meditative return, the sound of a musician bathing in nature.

Prompted by the 19th century Balgay Park in his native city Dundee, the album is imbued with an incredible strong sense of atmosphere.

A unified aesthetic experience, 'Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia’ will be released through Clay Pipe Music, and comes complete with limited edition packaging designed by label founder and illustrator, Frances Castle.

Taken from the album, new song 'The Morning Of Magnolia Light' is a beatific, bucolic experience, one that veers a leafy path between ambient music, the library legacy, and jazz.

Tape loops are interwoven cross delicate piano melodies, before lush harp notes and tinkling vibraphone add to the sonic tapestry.

Director Tommy Perman works on the clip, and it was shot in the real-life Balgay Park; petals and leaves are transformed into kaleidoscopic experiences with subtle effects, while homemade lenses distort the colours into something transcendent.

Tune in now.

'Balgay Hill: Morning in Magnolia' will be released on August 20th - order it HERE.