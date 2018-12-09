Anchorsong's 'Testimony' Is A Percussive Masterclass

TruThoughts producer Anchorsong is constantly seeking out new sounds, fresh influences.

The beat maker has a global span, continually stepping out-with the West hegemony to find inspiration.

New album 'Cohesion' is out on October 26th, a percussive workout that fuses traditions from different continents with a defiantly modern outlook.

“The concept for the new record began to form when I found my favourite composers,” the producer explains. “Sapan Jagmohan, Rajesh Roshan and Kalyanji Anandji became my favourites, and I devoured their catalogues. They’re the masters of percussive pop.”

“On this album, I tried to blur the border between rhythm and melody, hence it’s title ‘Cohesion’. Indian percussions like the dholak and tabla are tuneable, and I mixed them with other vaguely pitched percussions like bongos or claves to make them sound like part of a melody”.

This is completely evident on new single 'Testimony', with its Bollywood pop feel pitting the traditional against the futuristic.

The full video is a hypnotic feast, a real treat - so tune in now.

Catch Anchorsong at the following shows:

November

1 London Islington Assembly Hall

2 Bristol Rough Trade

6 Leeds Duke Studios

7 Nottingham Metronome

9 Newcastle Cobalt Studios

10 Glasgow The Glad Cafe

16 Ramsgate Music Hall

28 Brighton Green Door Store

