Amilli Bounces Back With Rave Pop Anthem 'Oh My'

Amilli's debut single 'Rarri' was an explosive success, a real statement of intent from the German artist.

Still only 19 years old, her precocious sound matches a fondness for early 00s R&B with lucid rave electronics.

It's a potent mixture, with the newcomer's new single amplifying her innate energy.

Out now, 'Oh My' is a delicious return, with that incessant vocal seizing hold of an empowering edge: "Shining from within, fulfilling my dreams..."

Amilli explains that the single is a cry to "do your thing and don't let the negative energy get to you!"

