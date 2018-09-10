Amber Mark Shares 'Put You On' Video

Times are changing for Amber Mark.

The newcomer is breaking through, set to support Leon Bridges on his full UK tour this Autumn.

Songs like 'Put You On' have something to do with it. With that incredible delivery and velvet arrangement, it's incredibly easy on the ear.

The full video is online now, a super-stylish return from New Yorker that epitomises her laid back nature.

Tune in now.

